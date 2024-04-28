Bike mishap claims life of CBI officer in Jammu

Jammu, April 27
A CBI officer was killed when his motorcycle slipped while crossing a speed-breaker in Jammu, an official said on Saturday.
Paloura resident Prashant Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was returning home when the accident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.
The accident resulted in Sharma suffering critical head injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College, Jammu.
Sharma died while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment, the official said.
His post-mortem examination was conducrted at the Government Medical College, Jammu, and the body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...