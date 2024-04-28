Bike mishap claims life of CBI officer in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, April 27

A CBI officer was killed when his motorcycle slipped while crossing a speed-breaker in Jammu, an official said on Saturday.

Paloura resident Prashant Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was returning home when the accident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.

The accident resulted in Sharma suffering critical head injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

Sharma died while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment, the official said.

His post-mortem examination was conducrted at the Government Medical College, Jammu, and the body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, he added.

