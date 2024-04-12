Leh administration organises voter awareness programme

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

On the direction of District Election Officer, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) team organised a voter awareness programme in Leh. The primary objective of the event was to increase voter awareness among the persons with disabilities (PwDs).

DEO Santosh Sukhadeve, who was present at the programme, talked about the importance of voting and how it could prove to be an opportunity for change in the society. He stressed the importance of inclusive voting and how every vote matters.

He pointed out that the percentage of voters last time was only 62 and this time they are trying to ensure maximum participation from the people.

State Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Dr Tsewang Murup spoke in detail about the Saksham app and its benefits for the PwDs. The SVEEP team distributed T-shirts, key chain and stickers among all the participants free of cost.

SVEEP state icon Phonsok Ladakhi and SVEEP district icon Tsewang Dorje also educated attendees of various reasons to vote and why it is important to exercise their rights.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Leh