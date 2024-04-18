Training for booth-level officers held in Leh district

Jammu, April 17
In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha poll, Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve organised training for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Leh district at Sindhu Sanskrit Kendra (SSK).
The DC talked about the importance of BLOs and how they play a pivotal role in steering the entire process on the ground. He added that BLOs are the forefront of the election machinery, who interact with eligible citizens and facilitate their registration and also educate them on how to avail optional home voting facility.
He spoke about the various roles of BLOs, which includes publicity regarding the postal ballot, distribution of form 12-D to the essential category voters and to ensure that the receipt of such forms till 5 days from the date of notification of elections which the sector officers will supervise. He further informed that the voter assistance booth is set up at every polling station having a team of BLOs with the objective to facilitate the voters.
He lauded them for doing their job fairly so far and expected the same amount of dedication in the future. As the theme of this year election is ‘no voter to be left behind’, he brought into attention the low voter turnout in Leh district and urged officials to ensure maximum participation. — OC
