Politics in ferment as leaders switch loyalties, leave & join parties

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 23

The political scenario unfolding in the district is getting interesting with each passing day. Several unexpected events have taken place, adding spark to political developments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders have been squabbling over tickets, and on not getting one or fearing being sidelined, they have been switching parties. This includes stalwarts who have also shifted their loyalties.

Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Tajinder Bittu, Karamjit Kaur, wife of former MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh and his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary are a few examples from the Congress. Last year, the Congress faced a major setback here after eight of its former councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While Kaypee joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday, Chaudhary and Bittu joined the BJP. It seems that the Congress has lost its ground in the district.

Similarly, SAD’s prime face for years and one of its most active leaders, Pawan Kumar Tinu also stunned everyone by joining the AAP a few days back.

Sushil Rinku, who was the sitting AAP MP and Sheetal Angural, MLA Jalandhar West, gave a shocker when they ditched their respective parties and joined the BJP.

Last year, a swarm of hopefuls had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after which it was said that the MC elections will also be won by the party. One year later, the entire political scenario appears to have changed and those who shifted to AAP are also looking for other parties to join. In the coming days, more political twists and turns are expected with leaders leaving and joining parties.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha