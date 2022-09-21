Tamil actor Pauline Jessica found hanging in Chennai flat

ANI

Prominent Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known as Divya, allegedly committed suicide in her rented flat in Chennai’s Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on September 18. Pauline was a native of Andhra Pradesh. The twenty-nine-year old had played the lead in the recently released Tamil movie Vaidha. Besides, she worked in various other Tamil films and serials. The actor was found hanging in her apartment.

The neighbours informed the Koyambedu police of her death. Her body has been sent to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. “We are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage,” said a police official. According to reports, a day earlier, she had reached her apartment in an auto-rickshaw. A suicide note was found in which she cited a failed relationship as the reason behind her death.