OMG 2 takes the OTT route

Winning hearts theatrically, OMG 2 is now set for its streaming release on Netflix on October 8. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 boasts of a stellar star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film weaves humour and thought-provoking themes into an unforgettable cinematic experience, which will now be available for audiences across 190 countries on Netflix.

Speaking to OMG 2 coming on Netflix, Akshay shares, “We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception OMG 2 has received in theatres. This story deserves to travel far and beyond borders and we are confident that with Netflix we will be able to take the film to entertainment lovers around the world. Hope that our labour of love continues to spread joy.”

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai.

#Akshay Kumar #Pankaj Tripathi #Yami Gautam