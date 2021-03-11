Prateik Babbar, Simi Chahal-starrer music video ‘TereBajjon’ releases today

Music video Tere Bajjon, which is all about love, is set to release today (August 18). The song has been composed and directed by Jatinder Shah, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The video of the track features Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal in lead roles. This is the first time Simi and Prateik have collaborated for a song.
The teaser of the video was unveiled recently and it looks like an emotional rollercoaster with an appealing modern tale about relationships. The teaser shows Prateik and Simi’s beautiful chemistry, but with a heartfelt conclusion to the narrative of ‘To Love Is To Let Go.’
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...