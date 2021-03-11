Prateik Babbar, Simi Chahal-starrer music video ‘TereBajjon’ releases today

Music video Tere Bajjon, which is all about love, is set to release today (August 18). The song has been composed and directed by Jatinder Shah, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The video of the track features Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal in lead roles. This is the first time Simi and Prateik have collaborated for a song.

The teaser of the video was unveiled recently and it looks like an emotional rollercoaster with an appealing modern tale about relationships. The teaser shows Prateik and Simi’s beautiful chemistry, but with a heartfelt conclusion to the narrative of ‘To Love Is To Let Go.’