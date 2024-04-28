TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing

ANI

Gurucharan Singh, known for his portrayal of Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been reported missing for four consecutive days, leaving his family and fans deeply concerned. The actor, who had been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22.

Vansh Dhariwal, the landlord of Gurucharan’s parents, expressed his worry, stating, “I found out myself in the evening; I don’t have much information about all this. His parents live upstairs, and he frequently comes to meet them. He came to meet this time as well.” Gurucharan’s neighbour Akash shared, “Sometimes he used to come to meet the parents, but he didn’t come every day. Whenever he came, he used to meet the children with a lot of love and also took photos. We found out yesterday that he is missing.”

The actor’s father has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, about his son’s disappearance since his departure to Mumbai.

