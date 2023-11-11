Twists and turns

Ranveer Singh Malik, who plays Rahul in the TV show “Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan,” recently opened up about the dramatic twist that is set to captivate viewers in the coming episodes.

Ranveer shared “Once again, our show is filled with excitement, “There’s a terrorist plot unfolding, and I’ve seen them building a bomb and planning to hijack the plane that Radha, Mohan and Gungun are on.”

About his character, Ranveer said, “My character has evolved a lot since the beginning of the show. I used to be negative towards everyone, but gradually I’ve become more positive, especially towards Gungun, who I deeply love in the show.”

