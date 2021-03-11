19 sewerage connections of 10 illegal colonies in Ludhiana cut off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Taking strict action against the violations, the Municipal Corporation on Thursday disconnected 19 sewerage connections of 10 illegal colonies under the MC’s Zone C and Zone A areas in the city.

Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh had ordered action against the illegal sewerage connections of these colonies.

Earlier, the sewerage connections of these illegal colonies were linked with the MC’s sewerage lines. Executive Engineer, Ranbir Singh, who led the drive against the illegal colonies in Zone C today, said they disconnected sewerage connections of seven illegal colonies.

He said five connections of Karamjit Colony, three each of Kehar Singh Nagar and Royal City, two of Suman Nagar and one connection each of Deol Enclave, Raj Enclave and Malhi Chowk Colony were disconnected.

The MC also disconnected sewerage connections of three illegal colonies located in Zone A. Two of these illegal colonies are located on Jassian Road and one is on Bahadurke Road.

Questions are being raised over the role of the MC’s Building Branch as to why action was not taken against the colonisers when the illegal colonies were being developed. The role of the MC’s O&M branch is under scanner too as they had not taken action when sewerage connections of illegal colonies were joined with the MC’s sewerage lines. Now, hundreds of residents in illegal colonies are forced to suffer.

Leader of Opposition in MC House Jaspal Singh Giaspura recently raised the issue of illegal colonies in the MC’s House meeting. He had demanded action against the illegal colonies. He had alleged that the water supply and sewerage connections of illegal colonies have been joined with the MC’s system.