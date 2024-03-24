3 get 10-year RI, fined Rs 40K each for dacoity

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, March 23

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Pal Singh has convicted three persons in a case of dacoity of Rs 14 lakh and gold ornaments at a house. The court sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years each.

Those convicted include Ajay Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Dhuman, Jagraon, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kamalpura, Jagraon, and Parmanand, alias Nandu, a resident of Mohalla Ram Nagar, Jagraon. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on each of the convict.

“It is a heinous crime. It shows the courage of the convicts that they entered a house and remained there for 40 minutes. They committed dacoity and also caused injuries to family members. It means a person in not safe in its own house. There must be a deterrent effect on such persons,” observed the court while declining their plea for leniency.

On the statement of complainant Nachattar Singh, a case was registered against the suspects on October 21, 2018. The complainant stated that on the day of the incident, his son Navjot Singh came home around 8 pm. He was carrying a sum of Rs 2.25 lakh with him. While Navjot was counting the cash, the suspects, who were carrying a kirpan, entered the house.

They snatched the cash from Navjot and threatened them to handover more money. When the complainant resisted, one of suspects hit his son on the head with the kirpan. The suspects took the money and gold jewellery from the almirah before fleeing the spot. They also took away two scooters from the courtyard. The police cracked the case in a couple of days and recovered Rs 5.35 lakh and gold and silver jewellery from them.