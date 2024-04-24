3 weeks after woman attacked by neighbour, case registered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

Almost three weeks after a man attacked his neighbour and abused her mother, the Dakha police yesterday registered a case against the assailant, identified as Rachpal Singh, alias Billu, of Mandiani village. The suspect also tore clothes of the complainant and hurled abuses at her.

The man is absconding and the police are conducting raids to arrest him.

Investigating officer ASI Baljeet Singh said the complainant, Prabhdeep Kaur, a resident of Mandiani village, had told the police that she had an old dispute with the suspect. On March 30, he entered the victim’s house and started abusing her. She opposed the move and also made a video in her mobile phone when the man was abusing them. He picked up a wooden stick lying in the house and attacked her. The woman’s mobile phone slipped from her hands and fell on the ground. Following which, he picked up the mobile and broke it.

The ASI said afterwards, the suspect hit the victim on her back due to which she fell down. He attacked her again and tore her clothes. When she raised the alarm, local residents gathered at the place and the man fled the scene.

On the same day, the victim filed a complaint against the suspect with the police.

The police were conducting raids to arrest the man, the ASI added.

