3 weeks after woman attacked by neighbour, case registered

Ludhiana, April 23
Almost three weeks after a man attacked his neighbour and abused her mother, the Dakha police yesterday registered a case against the assailant, identified as Rachpal Singh, alias Billu, of Mandiani village. The suspect also tore clothes of the complainant and hurled abuses at her.
The man is absconding and the police are conducting raids to arrest him.
Investigating officer ASI Baljeet Singh said the complainant, Prabhdeep Kaur, a resident of Mandiani village, had told the police that she had an old dispute with the suspect. On March 30, he entered the victim’s house and started abusing her. She opposed the move and also made a video in her mobile phone when the man was abusing them. He picked up a wooden stick lying in the house and attacked her. The woman’s mobile phone slipped from her hands and fell on the ground. Following which, he picked up the mobile and broke it.
The ASI said afterwards, the suspect hit the victim on her back due to which she fell down. He attacked her again and tore her clothes. When she raised the alarm, local residents gathered at the place and the man fled the scene.
On the same day, the victim filed a complaint against the suspect with the police.
The police were conducting raids to arrest the man, the ASI added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...