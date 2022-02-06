Basant Panchami celebrated in schools, college

Ludhiana, February 5
Basant Panchami was celebrated with enthusiasm at Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College here on Saturday. College management members, faculty and students worshipped Goddess Saraswati, the divine form of wisdom, music and arts. College Principal Dr Sandeep Kumar said all prayed for the betterment of society and getting rid of worldly pains through true wisdom. He said all wore yellow clothes on the occasion.
London Kids Preschool
Basant Panchami was celebrated online by London Kids Preschool, Civil Lines. Children participated in poster making competition during celebrations. School Principal Vineet Gupta said children made pictures on worshipping of ‘Maa Saraswati’ and kite flying.
DAV School
On the occasion of Basant Panchami, a special ‘Vedic Hawan’ was organised at DAV School, BRS Nagar, to invoke the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. A PPT related to the significance of the day was shown to students. School Principal JK Sidhu motivated students to become progressive learners and seek blessings of the Goddess. —
