Ludhiana district among top 3 in providing tap water to schools, anganwadis

All 1,816 schools, 1,552 anganwadi centres get tap water connections

Vini Mahajan, Secy, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Jal Shakti Ministry

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 21

Ludhiana has ranked among the top three districts in the state in providing tap water connections to all its government schools and anganwadi centres under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the government has confirmed.

With all its 1,816 schools and 1,552 anganwadi centres getting clean and safe water supply through functional tap connections, Ludhiana has ranked third in covering the third highest number of institutions with tap water supply, official figures have revealed.

The official figures compiled by the Department of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, indicated that all 23 districts, including newly formed Malerkotla district, in the state have achieved the 100 per cent coverage of its schools and anganwadi centres with functional tap water supply connections.

While Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur have topped the state with the coverage of maximum 2,033 schools and 1,929 anganwadi centres, respectively, with the tap water supply, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur stood second by providing clean and safe potable water supply through tap connections to all their 1,902 schools and 1,773 anganwadi centres, respectively.

Among other districts in the state, Amritsar has provided tap water supply to all its 1,492 schools and 1,350 anganwadi centres, Barnala 340 schools and 486 anganwadis, Bathinda 706 schools and 971 anganwadis, Faridkot 426 schools and 461 anganwadis, Fatehgarh Sahib 690 schools and 602 anganwadis, Fazilka 836 schools and 884 anganwadis, Ferozepur 921 schools and 1,049 anganwadis, Jalandhar 1,487 schools and 1,315 anganwadis, Kapurthala 852 schools and 815 anganwadis, Malerkotla 325 schools and 350 anganwadis, Mansa 557 schools and 670 anganwadis, Moga 701 schools and 871 anganwadis, Muktsar 650 schools and 800 anganwadis, Pathankot 653 schools and 682 anganwadis, Patiala 1,626 schools and 1,393 anganwadis, Ropar 905 schools and 805 anganwadis, Mohali 753 schools and 478 anganwadis, Sangrur 907 schools and 1,081 anganwadis, Nawanshahr 740 schools and 707 anganwadis, and Tarn Taran has covered all its 1,071 schools and 1,096 anganwadi centres with the clean and safe potable water supply through functional tap connections.

With this, all 22,389 schools and 22,120 anganwadi centres in the agrarian state have been provided functional tap water supply connections.

When it comes to providing facilities with the tap water supply in these institutions, 21,883 schools and 19,314 anganwadi centres in the country have been provided tap water supply in toilets/urinals, 22,069 schools and 20,002 anganwadis have got tap water for hand washing, 544 schools and 212 anganwadis have provision of rainwater harvesting, and 4,533 schools and 3,308 anganwadis have provision of grey water reuse facilities.

OfficialSpeak

The PM had announced a drive, launched in October 2020, to ensure health and well-being of children by providing them safe tap water in their schools and anganwadis in the country. While Punjab among other states and UTs have already achieved 100% coverage of tap water in every school and anganwadi, remaining states and UTs have been exhorted to ensure provision of clean tap water supply in their remaining schools and anganwadis at the earliest to ensure better health for children. —Vini Mahajan, Secy, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Jal Shakti Ministry

