Ludhiana EPFO has best service delivery in country

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 1

The Ludhiana Regional Commissionerate of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been ranked first in the country for best service delivery and claim settlement in the last fiscal 2021-22.

While Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh has bagged second position, Karimnagar in Telangana has stood third in the country.

An announcement to this effect was made by the Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO) of the EPFO, Hemant Jain.

The appreciation letter, addressed to the Ludhiana Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1 (RPFC-1), Dheeraj Gupta, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, stated, “It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction to congratulate you and your team for achievement of your office in the area of claim settlement during the financial year 2021-22. The Regional Office of Ludhiana has been ranked first in this important area of service delivery. This is an appreciation of efforts and commitment towards delivering citizen-centric service in a commendable manner.”

Jain further wrote that the efforts also highlighted the sensitivity and dedication towards the cause of the EPFO and its valued subscribers. “Please extend my appreciation to all officers and staff of your office, who have contributed to making this feat possible,” he expressed.

Jain urged the Ludhiana RPFC-1 to continue with his current zeal for the betterment of service delivery initiatives, towards the mission of “Nirbadh Service” by the EPFO.

Elated over being awarded the country’s best EPFO office, RPFC-1 Dheeraj Gupta said in line with celebrating the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of Independence and to celebrate this iconic year, the EPFO’s Ludhiana regional office entered the new financial year 2022-23 with zero pendency.

“We achieved this remarkable feat by achieving absolutely zero pendency for all types of claims and all types of grievances received till March 31 on April 1 itself,” he revealed.

Gupta said the Ludhiana EPFO had settled 3,68,393 claims amounting to Rs 710 crore during the financial year 2021-22. Of these claims, 63 per cent claims were settled within three days and 36 per cent claims were settled within seven days. Only 1 per cent claims were settled beyond seven days but within 20 days due to technical and other reasons beyond the control of the Ludhiana office.

“The seven-day time also includes public holidays on Saturday and Sunday. All officials of Ludhiana regional office worked even on Saturdays and Sundays as a team to achieve this mission,” the RPFC-1 divulged.

The Ludhiana EPFO was also one of the first offices in the country to be ISO 9000:2015 certified office and was settling all claims within seven days of receipt of claim, a majority of them within three days itself.

The Ludhiana regional office had also bagged the Swachhta achievement award in the government offices category.

Besides, it had also been conferred “Best Innovative Practice” award by the UnionMinister of Labour and Employment on the EPFO Foundation Day for organising street plays to spread awareness about EPF benefits among workers. In April, the Ludhiana EPFO became the first office in India to distribute pension payment order/pension to all retiring EPF subscribers on their retirement day on a par with the government employees under the “Prayaas to Vishwas” scheme. During the Covid-induced lockdown, a special doorstep service campaign to reach the old pensioners was launched for the issuance of digital life certificates to pensioners on their doorsteps.

OFFICIALSPEAK

I congratulate and thank all officers and staffers of the EPFO Ludhiana regional office for working beyond their duties to make this happen and become number 1 office in the country. — Dheeraj Gupta, Regional ProvidentFund Commissioner-1, Ludhiana