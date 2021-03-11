Ludhiana: Public suffers as revenue officials go on mass leave

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

Visitors were a harried lot as revenue officials have gone on mass leave from June 1 to 6 to lodge their protest against the government and the Revenue Department. The sub-registrar’s and other offices owore a deserted look today.

After a naib tehsildar and two sub-registrars were suspended, the Revenue Officers decided to go on mass leave to register their protest.

A visitor at the office of the Revenue Department said, “I don’t know when the officials will resume office work. Earlier, patwaris had gone on strike a number of times. The government must take the matter seriously and take necessary steps to provide relief to the public,” he said.

Gurdev Singh Dham, president of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, said the government yesterday ordered the suspension of their colleagues, Jeevan Garg and Harminder Singh, just on the false pretext of registering documents without NOC. He said there was a lot of confusion prevailing regarding NOC since 2018 and he had written a number of letters to the government department concerned in this regard, but to no avail.

He said their association demanded the government must revoke the suspension orders and also clear confusion over the NOC issue.