Man booked for affixing BJP sticker on auto-rickshaw

Ludhiana, April 27
The Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case for pasting a BJP sticker on an auto-rickshaw. A case under Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 1985, was registered against the accused, identified as Tarun, a resident of Tibba road.
The complainant, a flying squad in-charge Varinder Kumar, said on April 26, he was patrolling near Samrala chowk, along with his team. They noticed a man affixing the BJP’s sticker on an auto-rickshaw. When his team approached the man, the accused failed to produce any permission and fled the spot.
Investigating officer ASI Gurmail Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched to nab the accused.
Notably on April 19, on the complaint of the Election Commission, the Ludhiana police had registered two FIRs after finding posters of the BJP on government structures, including GLADA and Dugri bridge. Cases were registered against unidentified persons under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1985. Both cases were registered on the complaint of Paramdeep Singh, assistant returning officer, Atam Nagar.
