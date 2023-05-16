Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

In the Municipal Corporation Zone A, a meeting was held by the Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee to address issues faced by the employees. They opposed the alleged planned privatisation of the corporation’s O&M branch.

During the meeting, chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Singh Sekhon raised concerns and challenges faced by the employees. The focus of the discussion was the proposed transfer of employees from the operations and maintenance (O&M) branch of the MC on deputation to Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited Company, which will be responsible for the 24x7 canal water supply project.

An official said: “It is believed that the government’s intention to transfer all employees from the O&M branch of the corporation to a private company is an agenda that will not be allowed to succeed. Consequently, all MC employees oppose such privatisation. If any sewer worker from the O&M branch is deputed to the mentioned company by the government, the Municipal Sewermen Karamchari Association will protest against the decision as part of their ongoing struggle. Both corporation and the state government will be held accountable for the same. A gate rally will be conducted in Zone A on May 17 as part of these efforts. Additionally, demands of the driver union and issues related to employees’ salaries will also be addressed.”

Notably, several other committee members participated in the meeting and raised the matter. Joint Commissioner of the corporation Ankur Mahindroo, Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg and other officials were among those others present during the meeting.