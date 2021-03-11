Workshop for awareness on child abuse

Ludhiana, June 1
With the aim to spread awareness about child sexual abuse and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, organised a workshop for teachers of the school.
Resource persons, Shikha Agnihotri, a child safety expert from Delhi, and Advocate Namrata Mishra, POCSO law expert from Delhi, threw some light on the difference between gender and sex with an elaborate discussion on the myths and facts on the POCSO Act.
The staff members were trained to be effective protectors and figures of trust in the eyes of children. The formation of POCSO Act, its objectives, guidelines, procedure as well as importance was told to the teachers. The experts expounded what child abuse is and when it happens. The course of the discussion was about the behavioural changes that can help one identify a victim and provide the child with the appropriate care and help.
