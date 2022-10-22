We will keep working to fulfil the vision of Guru Sahibs: PM Modi to Sikh sangat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities for their appreciation of the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project.

The PM assured the Sangat that he would keep working to fulfil the vision of Guru Sahibs.

In response to a tweet thread by the Press Information Bureau which cited the thanksgiving messages from Sri Akal Takth Jathedar and other leaders, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, respected members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities have expressed joy on the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. I thank them for their kind words and assure the Sangat we will keep working to fulfil the vision of the Guru Sahibs.”

ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਭਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸੰਗਤ ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਦਿਵਾਉਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ-ਅਭਿਲਾਸ਼ੀ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਇੱਛਾ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਕਾਰਜ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹਾਂਗੇ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022

Earlier today, the Press Information Bureau tweeted Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib's congratulatory letter to the PM and said, “Giani Harpreet Singh ji has congratulated & thanked PM @narendramodi for laying the foundation stone of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.”

Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib has congratulated & thanked PM @narendramodi for laying the foundation stone of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway.



The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib pic.twitter.com/UHaISkdln0 — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 22, 2022

The PIB also tweeted a similar letter of thanks issued by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on the 12.4 km long Ropeway Project.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee also appreciated the PM's efforts in the direction as did several Sikh organizations.

#Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib #Narendra Modi #Sikhs