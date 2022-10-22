We will keep working to fulfil the vision of Guru Sahibs: PM Modi to Sikh sangat

New Delhi, October 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities for their appreciation of the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project.
The PM assured the Sangat that he would keep working to fulfil the vision of Guru Sahibs.
In response to a tweet thread by the Press Information Bureau which cited the thanksgiving messages from Sri Akal Takth Jathedar and other leaders, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, respected members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities have expressed joy on the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. I thank them for their kind words and assure the Sangat we will keep working to fulfil the vision of the Guru Sahibs.”
ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹੇਮਕੁੰਟ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਰੋਪਵੇਅ ਪ੍ਰਾਜੈਕਟ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ 'ਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਮੈਂਬਰਾਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਧਿਆਤਮਕ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤਾਂ ਨੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। https://t.co/hbIPH4ARgh— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022
ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਭਰੇ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸੰਗਤ ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਦਿਵਾਉਂਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਸੀਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ-ਅਭਿਲਾਸ਼ੀ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਇੱਛਾ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਕਾਰਜ ਕਰਦੇ ਰਹਾਂਗੇ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022
Earlier today, the Press Information Bureau tweeted Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib's congratulatory letter to the PM and said, “Giani Harpreet Singh ji has congratulated & thanked PM @narendramodi for laying the foundation stone of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.”
Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib has congratulated & thanked PM @narendramodi for laying the foundation stone of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Ropeway.— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 22, 2022
The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib pic.twitter.com/UHaISkdln0
The PIB also tweeted a similar letter of thanks issued by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on the 12.4 km long Ropeway Project.
Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee also appreciated the PM's efforts in the direction as did several Sikh organizations.
