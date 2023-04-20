4 weapons seized from Bambiha gang member

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 19

The arrest of a person for possessing 60 gm of heroin in Faridkot led the police to recover four weapons from a Bambiha group Category-A gangster here. The police have brought the gangster on production warrant from the Ferozepur Central Jail.

He is facing 23 criminal cases in different parts of the state.

Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot, said, “A big incident in the area has been averted after the recovery of the weapons. The present case has proved that gangsters are involved in the drug business to lure more youths.”

The SSP said the police had arrested Daljeet Singh Jeeta and recovered 60 gm of heroin from him some days back.