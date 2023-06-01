Bambiha gang member held for Jarnail's murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

The Anti-Gangster Task Force today arrested Gurveer Singh, alias Guri, a shooter of the Bambiha gang, in connection with the broad daylight killing of Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village on May 24.

The police recovered a .32 bore calibre pistol and seven cartridges from his possession. On Tuesday, the police had released pictures of 10 members of the Bambiha gang which was behind the murder.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Guri was facing a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, snatching and under the NDPS Act. He had also been declared a proclaimed offender, he added.

He said according to preliminary investigation, Guri had hatched a conspiracy along with Manpreet Singh, alias Munn, presently in Portugal, and Balwinder Singh, alias Doni, to eliminate Jarnail. Guri also met the shooters involved in the murder and provided them weapons to carry out the murder, he said. Manpreet Munn is a brother of absconding gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Ghanshampuria.