CBI court directs IGP to give voice sample

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has directed Gurinder Singh Dhillon, IGP, Punjab, to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to give his voice sample in an alleged bribery case at the agency’s office on Saturday.

Dhillon had earlier filed an application before the court through counsel Sartej Singh Narula for directing the CBI to fix the date for giving a voice sample.

In a reply, PK Dogra, senior public prosecutor for the CBI, said the agency was ready to take his voice sample on March 19. After hearing the arguments, the CBI court directed Dhillon to appear in person before SIT members.

The CBI had sought the voice sample in an alleged bribery case registered on August 14, 2018, on the basis of a complaint of one Shiv Kumar Sharma. After the registration of the case, a trap was laid and accused Ashok Goyal was caught by the CBI while allegedly demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 10 lakh allegedly on behalf of Dhillon, from the complainant.

The CBI had alleged that after the acceptance of the bribe from the complainant, Goyal had allegedly called up Dhillon. The conversation between the two was recorded in the presence of independent witnesses and sealed on the spot. The CBI said for the purpose of investigation of the case, the recorded voice sample was required to be compared with the voice sample of Dhillon. —