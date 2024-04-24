Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Congress on Wednesday suspended its Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary from the party for indulging in anti-party activities by making ‘unrestrained statements’ against former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from Jalandhar.

The suspension letter issued by Congress’s Punjab affairs in charge Devender Yadav stated that “despite several warnings”, the MLA was “deviating from the party guidelines, tarnishing the image of the organisation”.

Chaudhary’s mother Karamjit Singh and window of former MP Santosh Chaudhary recently joined the BJP.

