Chandigarh, April 24
The Congress on Wednesday suspended its Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary from the party for indulging in anti-party activities by making ‘unrestrained statements’ against former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting from Jalandhar.
The suspension letter issued by Congress’s Punjab affairs in charge Devender Yadav stated that “despite several warnings”, the MLA was “deviating from the party guidelines, tarnishing the image of the organisation”.
Chaudhary’s mother Karamjit Singh and window of former MP Santosh Chaudhary recently joined the BJP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...