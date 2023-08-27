Graft case against me a conspiracy: Janjua

Chandigarh, August 26

Speaking about the corruption case against him, former Chief Secretary VK Janjua today claimed that he was fixed under a conspiracy hatched by the mining mafia and the complainant.

He said he had been given relief by the First Class Magistrate in the district court of Chandigarh in the old corruption case, terming the whole case fabricated.

The truth came out on the basis of details and location of mobile calls.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Janjua said a corruption case was registered against him on November 9, 2009, after which the judicial magistrate of the district court ruled that the case was a criminal conspiracy. And the evidence was falsified, said Janjua.

The former chief secretary said it took him eight years to get the court order. He said the evidence was based on phone call records which were later proved to be fake.

Janjua said, as per the FIR, it was alleged that the complainant (TR Mishra, an industrialist) met him at his Mohali residence at 9 am, but he was in Ludhiana that time. Later, the complainant told the court that Janjua was not present at his house. He said a DSP was also part of this conspiracy. The complainant had approached him to allot the plot but he refused to do so as it was not possible.

On November 9, 2009, a case was registered against him by officials of the VB. Janjua was then working as Director of Industries in Punjab.

