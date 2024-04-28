Mandi contractor fined for poor arrangements

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 27

After complaints of slow lifting of wheat in New Grain Market here, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner said that the contractor has been fined heavily for not making trucks and workers available as per the demand and as per the terms of the tender for transporting wheat from the purchase centres under the area of responsibility of the Abohar Market Committee.

The DC said that the contractor has been warned. A letter has been sent by the District Food Supply Office to him in this regard. She said that the transporters were instructed to provide trucks and workers as per the requirements of the agencies as per the terms of the tender so that wheat can be lifted from the markets quickly but they failed.

She also reprimanded other transporters that whoever did not provide workers or trucks to the agencies as per the terms of the tender, similar action would be taken against them. Similarly, she said that strict action will be taken as per the rules if there is any violation by anyone in the procurement arrangements.

The DC reviewed the procurement arrangements and instructed the officials that the farmers should not face difficulties during the entire procurement process.

When some businessmen complained that a bribe has to be given for each bag to fasten lifting, she said that if any one demands money, the information should be given in writing to their District Food Supplies Controller or secretary Market Committee so that action can be taken.

She said that according to the gate pass allotted by the officials, lifting of wheat should be done by the turn, no one will be allowed to spoil this process.

‘Bribe’ for faster lifting

When some businessmen complained that a bribe has to be given for each bag for faster lifting, the DC said that if any one demands money, the information should be given in writing to their District Food Supplies Controller or secretary Market Committee so that action can be taken.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Fazilka #Mandi