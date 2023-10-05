Mohali: Two of Bambiha gang held, 4 pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

In a joint operation with the Mohali police, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested two associates of the Bambiha gang and seized four pistols —three .32 bore and one .30 bore — along with six magazines and 16 cartridges from them. A motorcycle was also impounded.

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Gora, of Sewe Wala village in Faridkot and Ajay Kumar, alias Preet Pandit, of Gadapur village in Patiala.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said a team of the AGTF, under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban and led by AGTF AIG Sandeep Goel, in a joint operation with the Mohali police, arrested the accused from the Old Ambala-Kalka road in Dhakoli when they were travelling on their motorcycle. The operation was assisted by AGTF DSP Bikram Singh Brar.

Yadav said the arrested accused Avtar Gora — a close associate of gangster Gurbax Sewewal — was declared a proclaimed offender in two criminal cases, including a sensational double murder case.

