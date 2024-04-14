One arrested with country-made pistol

Tarn Taran, April 13
A police party led by ASI Manjinder Singh arrested one person and recovered an illegal weapon from him. The police said the arrested suspect was identified as Baj Singh, a resident of Sheron village.
The police recovered one country-made pistol and one cartridge from suspect. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the suspect.
