One arrested with country-made pistol

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 13

A police party led by ASI Manjinder Singh arrested one person and recovered an illegal weapon from him. The police said the arrested suspect was identified as Baj Singh, a resident of Sheron village.

The police recovered one country-made pistol and one cartridge from suspect. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the suspect.

