Fazilka: Rs 11 lakh drug money, gold seized; 4 held

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 15

After recovery of 9.5 kg heroin, the Fazilka police and the BSF jointly seized Rs 11 lakh (drug money), 71.84 gm gold and 109 gm silver from a field of Mohar Jamsher village. The border village is surrounded by Pakistan from three sides. Of the Rs 11 lakh, an amount of Rs 9,46,700 was seized on Sunday and the remaining today.

The police have reportedly arrested four drug smugglers in the connection with the seizure. Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain refused to divulge the name of the suspects as it could impact the investigation. Sources, however, said one of the arrested suspect was a son of a former sarpanch of the village.

The SSP said an accused had confessed that he had smuggled 50 kg of heroin from the neighbouring country in five major consignments during the past 18 months.

The sources said while pursuing leads in the case, the police had now seized the drug money, gold and silver.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Fazilka #Pakistan