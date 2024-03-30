Uttarakhand gurdwara murder: Key suspect belongs to Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 29

In the murder case of Tarsem Singh, dera kar seva chief of Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand, two suspects have been identified. One of them belongs to Tarn Taran district.

SSP Amritsar rural said that Sarabjit Singh Mianwind, the prime suspect, belonged to Tarn Taran district. The details of the other suspect, Amarjit Singh, who had shot Tarsem are yet to be verified.

Tarsem Singh was shot in the Gurdwara Nanakmatta Sahib’s premises by two armed bike-borne assailants yesterday. Mianwind was steering the bike and Amarjit was reportedly riding pillion.

Yesterday, Mianwind claimed that he killed Tarsem on his social media page.

According to the police, he has a criminal record with over 13 cases including of attempt to murder, under Arms Act and NDPS Act, registered majority in Tarn Taran, against him.

It was his political influence that prevented the police from taking action against him.

Soon after Mianwind claimed responsibility of the murder on social media, his pictures with a ruling party MLA and a former MLA emerged on social media.

He had shot at BJP leader Harjit Singh in Tarn Taran several months back and the police had registered a case of murder bid against him.

