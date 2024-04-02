Abohar: Villagers protest suspension of construction work on cowsheds

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 1

The construction work of cowsheds, which had started under the MGNREGA scheme, in Dhinganwali village, 26km from here, has been stopped.

This project, which had begun with the approval of Rs 95 lakh, was among one of the dozen other works, foundation stones of which the ruling AAP leaders had laid a few days before the ECI announced the Lok Sabha elections.

Leading the protest, former president of Sarpanch Union Sushil Siyag said the foundation stone was laid with much fanfare, but the ongoing construction work of the cowshed has been stopped now, making the villagers angry. The concerned officials maintained silence when asked about the reason for suspending work.

Siyag, also a former sarpanch of the village, said that on one hand the social workers donate money to run the gaushala and government provides facilities for the construction of cowsheds, while on the other hand the long-awaited construction work in Dhinganwali has been stopped without providing any reason. This has also rendered MGNREGA workers jobless.

The villagers demanded that the construction work should be started as soon as possible and warned the administration that if this was not done, they would be forced to take more steps under the law.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #MGNREGA