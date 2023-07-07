Woman ‘tortured’, NGOs demand suspension of cops

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 6

A 23-year-old woman, Mamta, was allegedly subjected to third-degree torture by cops after she was blamed for stealing 220-gm gold and Rs 20,000 from the house of a woman judicial officer.

Various organisations, farm unions and activists of the Association for Democratic Rights (ADR) held protests outside the civil hospital where Mamta has been undergoing treatment.

Members of the Christian community also blocked traffic at Gandhi Chowk in Batala against the “police brutality”.

Mamta alleged that she was asked to remove her clothes and given electric shocks during her grilling. The medical report states that she was inflicted seven injuries on her body.

Mamta was reportedly picked by the police on July 1 and was taken to the residential quarters inside the City police station.

An SHO and two ASIs were reportedly involved in the incident. Sources said there were no women cops present during her interrogation.

Even the cops were silent on how and why the investigators took her to the residential quarters for questioning.

A resident of Alle Chak, same village where Mamta resides, alleged, “She was asked to take off her clothes. The cops molested her and repeatedly touched her private parts.”

SSP Harish Dayama said he had initiated a probe, which was being held by DSP (Narcotics and Investigation) Sukhpal Singh Randhawa. The DSP said he was yet to begin the investigation. “I cannot start the inquiry till the woman gives her statement,” he said.

“The SHO and other officials should have been suspended. Why the police are shielding the officials?” said Amarjit Shastri, spokesman, Association for Democratic Rights.