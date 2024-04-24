AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Tiny tots of play way and nursery of the school participated in the activity of bathing of toys (activity based on hygiene) as the school aims at instilling hygiene habits among youngest learners. Under the supervision of their teacher, toddlers participated in a hands-on experience of washing and cleaning their toys. This not only promotes personal cleanliness but also cultivates a sense of responsibility among the children.

