DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar

A workshop on stress management was organised by the CBSE Centre for Excellence at for the teachers in the school. A total of 60 teachers attended the daylong workshop. The resource persons were Dapinder Kaur, Principal, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Majitha bypass, and Vimmi Sethi, former PGT (English), Amritsar. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi, underlined the importance and need for stress management in the day-to-day handling of students by teachers. The workshop began with a session where the resource persons skillfully encouraged active participation from the educators by fostering discussions and encouraging them to introspect about their own experiences. They underlined the importance of self-awareness in managing stress, highlighting how recognising and understanding one’s emotions and feelings are pivotal in effectively addressing and coping with stress.

