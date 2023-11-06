 World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win : The Tribune India

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win

Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak continues with Proteas drubbing

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win

Class act Virat Kohli (101*) celebrates his century in Kolkata. PTI



Tribune News Service

Rohit Mahajan

Kolkata, November 5

A day of dreams ended with a magical night, with all the wishes of the fans of the Indian team finding fulfilment at the Eden Gardens here: Virat Kohli got his 49th ODI hundred — equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record — on his 35th birthday; and India their eighth win on the trot — ensuring they would top the league stage of the World Cup — as South Africa flamed out in spectacular fashion, out for 83, confounded by the spin of Ravindra Jadeja.

Fifer Ravindra Jadeja (33/5)

India would now play the fourth-best team in the semifinals. Pakistan’s recent resurgence opens up the tantalising, though remote, possibility that India could take on them in the semis here on November 16.

Kohli had missed three centuries in the seven previous outings in the tournament, and it seemed it was destined that the most expressive and emotional of Indian players would get his 49th at this most emotional and expressive of Indian venues.

It was no walk in the garden at the Eden, however. A blazing 40 off 24 balls by Rohit Sharma, and his 62-run partnership in 5.5 overs with Shubman Gill, suggested that batting would be child’s play on this track; indeed, India got to 91 runs in 10 overs, suggesting that carnage would follow. But the wicket became sluggish, the ball older, and the South African spinners, especially Keshav Maharaj (1/30 off 10 overs) put Kohli and Shreyas Iyer on a tight leash. Iyer managed to break free, and Suryakumar Yadav and Jadeja smashed the ball, but Kohli played with calmness even in the most hectic part of the innings and reached his 100 in the 49th over, with only nine balls remaining in India’s innings.

South Africa’s chase of 327 was a non-starter as Mohammed Siraj had Quinton de Kock, with four 100s in the tournament, out bowled; it became 21/2 when, in his very first over, Jadeja removed Temba Bavuma, and South Africa were staring at the abyss when it became 35/3, Aiden Markram edging Mohammed Shami to the wicketkeeper. Then, in three balls Jadeja and Shami trapped Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen lbw and the game was as good as over. India’s only previous World Cup game (semifinals in 1996) here had ended in unforgettable infamy. The day Kohli turned 35, and the night South Africa got humiliated, would create lasting memories, too.

#Cricket #Sachin Tendulkar #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

2
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

3
Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

5
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

6
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

7
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

8
Himachal

4 cops, forest guard among 8 more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

9
India

Four months on, dog waits in front of Kerala mortuary for its deceased master to return

10
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Top News

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Nijjar case

Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’

Matchless: Kohli’s 49th ton, India’s 8th win

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win

Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger

Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Kejriwal’s stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Iron bars pose risk to commuters, passersby on Lawrence Road

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, says Pawan Kumar Bansal

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

DSGMC: Start Punjabi courses in Delhi University, IGNOU

Keep away from foods that cause climate change, exhorts Murmu

Ensure compliance with SC order on manual scavenging: High Court directs Delhi Govt, civic body

Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 3 held

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day