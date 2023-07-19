2.2 kg of heroin seized in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 18

The BSF and the Punjab Police in a joint search operation on Tuesday recovered a packet of heroin weighing 2.20 kg from the Khalra sector. The packet was dropped by a drone that came from the Pakistan side last night. Preeetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhwind, said the BSF received information about the drone activity last night near Kalsian Border Outpost.

During search, the heroin packet was recovered from the fields of farmer Sukhjit Singh across the fencing. The DSP said a case under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and the NDPS Act was registered by the Khalra police and further investigation was in progress.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran