Huge quantity of lahan seized from two villages in mand area

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 8

In a major crackdown against illicit liquor, the district police and the Excise Department launched a joint operation at Marar village falling under the Harike police station and Shakri village falling under Sarhali police station in the mand area and seized huge quantity of lahan on Monday.

Ashwani Kapur, SSP, and Inderjit Singh Sehzra, Excise and Taxation Officer, said the cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by the police and paramilitary forces personnel.

They said 1,51,850 litres of lahan was seized from both locations. He said two cases were registered against suspects involved in brewing illicit liquor under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. They said suspects were identified as Rajwinder Singh and Ranjit Singh Rana, both residents of Marar village, Kulbir Singh, a resident of Kirian village, and Bitu and his wife Rani, both residents of Shakri village. The identity of two persons involved in the crime was yet to be established. The suspects were yet to be arrested.

#Tarn Taran