Man loses Rs 2 lakh in online fraud; one booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 23

A swindler transferred a sum of Rs 2 lakh from the account of Tarsem Singh, a resident of Kallha village, six months back.

The victim, identified as Tarsem Singh, in his statement to the police, said that the swindler somehow managed to transfer the amount from an account in a PNB branch at Adda Reshiana.

The police have identified the accused as Ekamraj Motha, a resident of 314, Acharya Narendra Dev Nagar, Govindpur, Bhopal Hazoor, Madhya Pradesh. The investigation was initiated by the cyber crime cell of the district police.

A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 43 of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, was registered against the accused by the police on Monday.

