IAF saved Rs 160 cr by indigenising spares after Russia-Ukraine war

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The IAF indigenised about 3,000 aircraft components after supplies were affected due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, resulting in savings of foreign exchange worth Rs 160 crore from January 2022 to June 2023.

Stating this here today, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, added that these savings were from the first purchase cycle only and more savings were expected further on.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the diamond jubilee function of No. 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), he said as a consequence of the IAF’s indigenisation efforts and stocking policy, the operational capability of Russian fighters like the MiG-29 was not affected, though more impetus on indigenisation would be needed if the conflict dragged on.

He said though the entire technology for the repair and overhaul of Mi-17 V5 had not been transferred to India by Russia, the gaps were overcome by indigenising critical aggregates and the first batch of 12 helicopters had been overhauled by the 3 BRD.

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande said the IAF was also reworking its technical policies and working towards developing aircraft components like motherboards that have some commonality across several platforms.

Earlier, he reviewed a ceremonial parade organised at the depot to mark the diamond jubilee. Addressing Air Force personnel, he complimented Air Cmde Rajeev Srivastava, Air Officer Commanding 3 BRD, and his team for the concentrated efforts towards hastening the indigenisation of the complex and critical aircraft aggregates for the Mi-series helicopters. He exhorted the depot personnel to put in their best efforts to maintain the supply chain in face of the prevailing global geo-political situation.

A seminar on ‘Skill Development Towards Aviation Maintenance for Defence and Civil MRO’, aimed at evolving definitive solutions to strengthen the aviation industry in the country, was also held today. Representatives from the Indian aviation industry as well as the Air Force participated in the event.

A Special Day Cover and a coffee table book encapsulating the journey of the depot in last 60 years was also released on the occasion. The event also saw an aerial display by the air devils sky diving team and para-motor display and performance by the Air Force drill team.

