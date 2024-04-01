107 new voters register during camp at Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 31

The administration has been giving special attention to increasing the turnout of voters at the polling booths for the forthcoming General Election. Forms for 107 new votes and voters who have changed addresses were received at a camp in Zirakpur today.

During the camp, Dr Rashi Iyer said all the eligible voters from Jaipuria Sunrise Green Towers, Maya Garden and VIP Road residential areas participated in the camp. She said new voters as well as senior citizens have filled out Form 8.

District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain said, “SVEEP activities are being carried out at the booth level by the district SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) teams with the support of various educational institutions and NGOs so that the voter turnout can be increased to achieve the target of 80 per cent in the forthcoming General Election.”

The DEO said a voter registration and awareness camp was organised at the Metro Trade Centre, VIP Road, Zirakpur, by District SVEEP Nodal Officer Gurbakshish Singh Antal and Election Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar with the support of the Social Life Help and Care Foundation. She added that 12 NGOs in the district have been helping the SVEEP team sensitise senior citizens, migrant workers and PWD voters to vote.

DEO Jain said coffee mugs, caps and T-shirts were also distributed by the SVEEP team to the people who were registered as voters during the camp.

