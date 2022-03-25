Retired Panjab University Prof duped of Rs 75K

Panchkula, March 24
A retired Professor of Panjab University was allegedly duped of Rs75,000 by a cyber fraudster after he dailled a number which he had received via a message asking him to update his KYC.
A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 7 police station under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Moti Lal Raina, a resident of Sector 8, told the police that on Tuesday, around 11.30 am, he received a message on his phone.
“In the message, it had been stated that my SIM KYC had expired, asking me to call on the given customer care number to get it fixed. As I dialled the number, the person on the other end took my SBI card number. He also asked for my account number, but I refused. However, in the meantime, Rs 75,000 was deducted from my account,” the FIR states, quoting the complainant. — TNS
Burail resident loses Rs 72,101
Chandigarh: A Burail resident fell prey to an online fraud and lost Rs72,101. Sukhwinder Singh, said an unknown person called him on his mobile and offered a Bajaj Finance credit card. The suspect sent a link on his WhatsApp to apply for the credit card. The police said after clicking on the link, Rs72,101 was withdrawn from his account. The police have registered a case.
