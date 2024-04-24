School vehicle drivers flout traffic rules

Despite the recent drive to check fitness of vehicles ferrying schoolchildren and curb traffic violations, drivers of many school buses and vans seem indifferent to traffic rules. Many of them can be seen speeding or driving rashly, while others tend to neglect students’ safety in their rush to overtake other vehicles, leading to traffic jams at intersections. The traffic police should penalise such offenders to curb violations and avert accidents. Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

Sewerage issues in Gahlot Nullah

Residents of Gahlot Nullah road are grappling with sewage blockage issues, compounded by a completely blocked main sewerage pipeline and a damaged manhole at the street intersection. Despite lodging continuous complaints over the past four days, no action has been taken to rectify the problem. The deteriorating state of the sewerage has left residents frustrated and concerned about potential health hazards. Gaurav, Brahampuri

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]