Legal tangle

ANI

Fast and Furious franchise star Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual assault by a former assistant. The Hollywood actor allegedly sexually assaulted Asta Jonasson in 2010, when she was working on the Fast Five set in Atlanta, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

In a civil suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Diesel’s former assistant, Asta Jonasson, alleged he forced himself on her in a hotel suite in Atlanta in 2010.

The complaint states Diesel ignored Jonasson’s “clear statements of non-consent” and after she “screamed and ran towards the nearby bathroom”, he “pinned her against the wall with his body.” However, Vin Diesel “categorically denies this claim in its entirety”, said his attorney Bryan Freedman. “This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee.”