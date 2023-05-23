After CMO’s displeasure, health dept gets cracking in three dists

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 22

The district health authorities in Rohtak, Mahendragarh and Sonepat districts have swung into action after the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) expressed displeasure over the decline in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the first quarter of the current year.

As per sources, the Civil Surgeon, Sonepat, has asked the Food and Drugs Administration to take strict action against errant medical stores/illegal drug suppliers and unregistered stores by conducting frequent surprise checks to control the sale of unauthorised sale of MTP kits.

“Declining SRB of Sonepat is a matter of concern. Illegal sale of MTP kits is a major factor. If a kit is easily accessible to the public, it promotes sex determination and selective female foeticide in violation of the PC-PNDT Act and MTP Act,” the Civil Surgeon wrote in a communiqué to a senior drug control officer.

Similarly, the health authorities in Rohtak and Mahendragarh have intensified awareness programmes, especially in villages where the gender ratio is dismal. In Rohtak, the health officials have been asked to strengthen the monitoring and tracking of pregnant women to check instances of female foeticide.

The state registered an average SRB of 917 in 2022 while it dropped to 914 in the first quarter (January 1 to March 31) of the current year. Mahendragarh recorded a drop of 38 points, followed by Rohtak with 36 points and Sonepat with 13 points in the first quarter as compared to last year, sources said.

Taking a serious view of it, the CMO recently wrote to the DCs of seven districts, including Rohtak, Mahendragarh and Sonepat, directing them to make coordinated efforts to curb foeticide.

Sources said the CMO had also expressed concern over the non-execution of even a single PNDT raid over the past year by the Rohtak health authorities.

Dr Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, Rohtak, said programmes were being conducted to make people aware about the ill effects of gender imbalance and foeticide in sensitive villages.

Gender imbalance