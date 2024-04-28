BJP ropes in workers to pacify protesters

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 27

Protests being faced by BJP candidates in rural areas has forced the party leadership in the state to find a solution to thwart such incidents.

As per sources, the BJP has roped in its workers to identify the protesters in their respective villages and pacify them by addressing their concerns. “Party leaders at the Assembly segment level have been asked to initiate efforts with immediate effect as the protests are adversely impacting the voters. If the workers are unable to pacify them, they will intimate either a senior leader or the party candidate, who will talk to them,” claimed a BJP leader.

He alleged that the protesters were being instigated by Opposition leaders to hamper the BJP campaign. Candidates Dr Arvind Sharma, Dharambir Singh, Mohan Lal Badoli, Ranjeet Chautala and Ashok Tanwar have faced protests by farm activists during their campaign. The protesters are still questioning them on various issues and not hesitating to resist them.

Meanwhile, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar interacted with youngsters during a ‘Yuva Panchayat’ here today. He received feedback about the functioning of the BJP government and also enumerated development works carried out by his government.

Targeting the then Congress and INLD governments, Khattar said during the regime of Opposition parties, government jobs were either provided on the basis of ‘parchi-kharchi’ or given to relatives and those known to officers sitting on coveted government posts. But the BJP government ended this practice and started providing the jobs on merit.

“The BJP government at the Centre and in the state have also launched several ambitious schemes, not only for the welfare of farmers, but also for other sections of society,” he said.

