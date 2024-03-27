Festivities turn violent as Sirsa youths go on rampage, 10 hurt

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 26

A clash over application of colours among children at Gaushala Mohalla in Sirsa on Holi quickly escalated into a violent attack by 15-20 armed youths on bystanders. The attackers vandalised houses, broke gates and injured 10 persons, including a 70-year-old woman, some of whom are in critical condition. In protest against this incident on Tuesday, shopkeepers on Gaushala Road closed their shops and demanded arrest of the attackers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants, wielding swords, axes and sticks, caused chaos in the market. Residents like Tejpal said they managed to save themselves by seeking refuge in nearby homes. Sandeep Kumar described a relentless hour-long barrage of stones damaging property, including bikes and scooters. The injured were swiftly transported to hospitals for treatment. CCTV footage captured the entire incident, aiding police investigation. Police reached the scene and talked to the people and took possession of the CCTV footage. The shopkeepers of Gaushala neighborhood market said that until the attackers are arrested, their entire market will remain closed as per the police’s instructions.

The police spokesperson said that a case has been registered in this matter and the accused will soon be arrested.

