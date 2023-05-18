Horticulture officer, 4 SEs face music for ‘proxy’ attendance

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 17

Rohtak Zila Parishad chairperson Manju Hooda has sought explanation from the District Horticulture Officer (DHO) and four Superintending Engineers (SEs) of different departments for being absent from a recent house meeting of the zila parishad.

As per sources, the DHO did not attend the meeting and the SEs deputed their respective Executive Engineers (XENs) to attend the meeting. They, in turn, sent their subordinate SDOs for the meeting. One of the SDOs sent a junior engineer in his place.

The said officers have been told to furnish explanation within three days, failing which action would be taken against them as per rules.

Confirming this, Manju Hooda maintained that the officers did not attend the meeting, despite being sent a prior notice.

“The SDOs who came for the meeting did not have the requisite information. Hence, no discussion could take place regarding development works and issues of public concern,” the chairperson said.

“The officers should take meeting notices seriously and come to attend with full preparation. Sending junior officials won’t do,” she added. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the offices of the Chief Minister, Development and Panchayat Minister and the local Deputy Commissioner.

