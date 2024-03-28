To stress importance of voting, Sirsa DC visits schools, colleges

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 27

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh conducted an inspection of various educational institutions in Sirsa, including Shah Satnam Ji Girls’ School, Shah Satnam Ji Girls’ College, and Saint MSG School.

During the visit, he emphasised on importance of voter education and participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Singh highlighted the district administration’s initiative, the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), aimed at increasing voter awareness and turnout. He urged the schools to establish selfie points and educate the students about the significance of voting.

He said it was the responsibility of every citizen to exercise his/her franchise to strengthen democracy. He spoke about the Election Commission’s target of achieving 100 per cent voter turnout and highlighted the SVEEP programme’s efforts to encourage voting and register new voters.

Meanwhile, in another initiative, the District Red Cross Society organised a training camp for the local youth, encouraging them to exercise their voting rights responsibly and independently of external influences. Assistant secretary Gurmeet Singh underscored the importance of upholding democratic values and the duty of all citizens to participate in the electoral process, reinforcing the constitutional right to vote for every Indian citizen. The trainees pledged to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa