54 e-charging stations to be set up in Himachal: Deputy CM

Our Correspondent

UNA, December 11

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday inaugurated an auditorium at Palkwah village of Haroli Assembly segment on which a sum of Rs 4.74 crore has been spent. The auditorium has a sitting capacity for 50 persons and is equipped with high tech sound and lighting systems besides a projector and a screen for film shows.

Speaking on the occasion, Agnihotri said such auditoriums would play an important role in preserving and propagating the art and culture of the state. He said Haroli segment was gradually becoming a model constituency. His objective was to work for the development of the segment and the people.

Agnihotri informed that 54 e-charging stations will be set up in the state, of which 17 have already been opened. He said 8,000 e-taxi permits will be issued to the state’s unemployed youth.

The Dy CM said the Himachal State Transport Corporation had completed 50 years of service to the state and the government would set up a museum to showcase the historical facts of the corporation.

Agnihotri later laid the foundation stone of a traffic park which will come up at a cost of Rs 3.65 crores. He said the people, particularly those learning driving, will be able to get information regarding traffic rules. Besides, he said this will be a facility for officers from the Transport department to conduct driving tests.

