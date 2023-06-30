Motor paragliding trial held in Bhagolu

Hamirpur, June 29
A motor paragliding trial was conducted in Bhagolu village near Patlandar in the Sujanpur constituency on Tuesday. MLA Rajinder Rana said the successful conduct of the gliding trial would open new avenues of employment for youth. He said the hills in the constituency provide a scenic view of the area. He noted that once paragliding becomes a regular activity in the area, it would give a boost to local tourism.
Boost to tourism
- MLA Rajinder Rana said the successful conduct of the gliding trial would open new avenues of employment for youth
- He noted that once paragliding becomes a regular activity in the area, it would give a boost to local tourism
Rana said, “Besides the ruins of forts belonging to Katoch rulers, Sujanpur had a rich cultural heritage and tourists visit the area to have a look at the archives of Kangra paintings and Murali Manohar temple, among other things.”
